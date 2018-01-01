Welcome to Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh
Khajuraho’s temples bristle with some of the finest stone carving in India, their exquisite erotic sculptures a mere slice of the architectural wonders of a region exceedingly well endowed with palaces, forts, temples, mosques and stupas, most gloriously in the villages of Orchha and Mandu. Tigers are the other big news here, and your chances of spotting a wild Royal Bengal in MP are as good as anywhere in India.
Pilgrimage-cum-traveller havens such as Maheshwar and Omkareshwar on the Narmada River are infused with the spiritual and chill-out vibes for which India is renowned, while the adventurous can foray into the tribal zones of Chhattisgarh, fascinatingly far removed from mainstream Indian culture.
Top experiences in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh
Private Tour of Kamasutra Temples in Khajuraho
Your tour will start with pick-up by your guide at your hotel lobby in Khajuraho at 09:00 AM and the private car along with chauffeur will remain at disposal for 8 hours to drive within the city limits of khajuraho from the moment the tour starts. On this private 4-hour tour you'll discover the Kamasutra temples of Khajuraho at your own pace. A UNESCO world heritage site in central India, Khajuraho is a famous tourist and archaeological site known for its sculptured temples dedicated to Shiva, Vishnu, and Jain patriarchs. Khajuraho was one of the capitals of the Chandela kings, who from the 9th to the 11th century CE developed a large realm, which at its height included almost all of what is now Madhya Pradesh state. Khajuraho extended over 21 sq.km and contained about 85 temples built by multiple rulers from about 950 to 1050 AD. In the late 11th century the Chandela, in a period of chaos and decline, it moved to hill forts elsewhere. Khajuraho retained its religious importance until the 14th century (Ibn Batuta was impressed by it) but was afterwards largely forgotten; its remoteness probably saved it from the desecration that Muslim conquerors generally inflicted on Hindu monuments. In 1838 a British army captain, TS Burt, employed by the Asiatic Society in Calcutta, came upon information that led him to the rediscovery of the complex of temples in the jungle in Khajuraho.Of the 85 original temples, most constructed of hard river sandstone, about 20 are still reasonably well preserved. Both internally and externally the temples are richly carved with excellent sculptures that are frequently sensual and, at times, sexually explicit. The temples are divided into three complexes-the western is the largest and best known, containing the magnificent Shaivite temple Kandariya Mahadev, a 31m high agglomeration of porches and turrets culminating in a spire. Modern Khajuraho is a small village, serving the tourist trade with hotels and an airport. Khajuraho's name derives from the prevalence of khajur, or date palms, in the area.
4-Hour Private Tour of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Site
Start the day after meeting your guide in your hotel lobby or the airport in Bhopal city. The driver will take you to the sites of the tragedy while your guide helps you to understand the causes of world's worst industrial disaster. The Bhopal Gas Tragedy was a catastrophe parallel to no other. In the early morning of December 3, 1984, a rolling wind carried a poisonous gray cloud from the Union Carbide Plant in Bhopal. Forty tons of toxic gas (Methy-Iso-Cyanate, MIC) were accidentally released from the plant. The result was a living nightmare for the residents. They awoke to clouds of suffocating gas and began running desperately through the dark streets. The victims arrived at hospitals breathless and blind. The lungs, brain, eyes, muscles as well as gastrointestinal, neurological, reproductive and immune systems of the survivors were severely affected. When the sun rose the next morning the magnitude of devastation was clear. Dead bodies of humans and animals blocked the streets, leaves turned black, and a smell of burning chili peppers lingered in the air. An estimated 10,000 or more people died, about 500,000 more people suffered agonizing injuries with disastrous effects of the massive poisoning. Visit the Remember Bhopal Museum. The museum has preserved the belongings and pictures of the tragedies victims. The first-of-its-kind museum is situated in the New Housing Board Colony near the now-defunct Union Carbide plant. See the Rehabilitation Centers that are trying to serve mankind in effort to make Bhopal a better place to live in.After the tour is concluded you will be returned to your place of pickup.
Private Full-Day Khajuraho Temples and Handicrafts Tour
Meet your personal guide at your hotel in Khajuraho at 9am and begin your day with a transfer to the UNESCO World Heritage site known as the "Western Group of Temples.” Start your visit with the Kandariya Mahadev temple, the most popular and beautiful massive structure. It is a magnificent piece of artistic sculptural work decorated with over 870 statues and carvings. Stroll through other temples such as the Chaunset Yogini, dedicated to the Goddess Kali; the Chitragupta or Bharatji, featuring a lovely image of the 11 headed Vishnu; Vishwanath, Nandi, Lakshmana and Visha, dedicated to Shiva, which is the largest and most typical of the temples in this area. Although the Khajuraho temples are more popularly known for their depictions of eroticism, the images are also perfectly balanced with other themes. In the early afternoon, savor a buffet lunch in one of the city's best restaurants. Afterward, set out to explore the local handicrafts of the town. In this small town, tourism accounts for the main source of earnings for its local people. Notice how nearly every household is engaged in some kind of commercial activity. Houses are converted into budget hotels, shops and restaurants. Finally, in the early evening, you can enjoy an optional sound and light show (not included in tour price) at the Western Group of Temples complex which provides a brief overview of the life and times of the great Chandela Kings and highlights the story of the exclusive temples from the 10th Century to the present day. The fascinating 50-minute show is presented in both Hindi and English languages.At the end of the tour, you will be transported to your hotel, airport or railway station in Khajuraho around 7pm.
Magnificent Khajuraho
Day 1 : Arrival At Khajuraho On the day of arrival at Khajuraho airport, our Holidays At representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Khajuraho Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day guided tour of Khajuraho, visit western group of temples, eastern group of temples, jain group of temples, Raneh Falls & evening sound and light show at temples. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Departure from Khajuraho Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Khajuraho airport to board the flight to your home.
3 Days Bandhavgarh Tiger Safari
Day 1 : Arrival At Bandhavgarh On the day of arrival at Umaria railway station, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. After relax at hotel, later afternoon proceed for the experience thrill of safari in the park. Once the former hunting grounds of the Maharajas of Rewa, the park is quite famous for its tiger population. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Bandhavgarh Early morning drive of Tiger Reserve. Later return for breakfast at the hotel. Spend the day at leisure enjoying the facilities of the lodge. After lunch get ready for another thrilling game drive. Afternoon jeep safari into the Bandhavgarh National Park/Game drive. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Departure from Bhandavgarh Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Umaria railway station to board the train to your home.
Jhansi to Khazuraho Budget Arrival Transfer
Our representative will pick you right from your compartment upon your arrival at Jhansi railway station. With the booking of this product you have to provide us your train number, time of arrival of the train, Your coach and seat number. Our driver would also we waiting for you holding the placard bearing your name. Our company representative and driver would help you in fixing the luggage in the car. Later you would be driven to Khazuraho for four Hours. Your chauffeur will explain to you little bit about the city and distance from your car you can enjoy the beautiful surrounds and the landscape. As you reach your hotel in Khazuraho the driver would assist you in unloading the bags and check in formalities.The car will be Luxury sedan(Toyota Etios)upto 3 person and Toyota Innova up to 5 person.