Tribal Museum

Step through the looking glass into what feels like an enchanted forest at this surreal place that is unlike any museum you will have visited before. Dedicated to the tribal peoples who make up more than 10 million of Madhya's population, the exhibits were created by 1500 Adivasis using only materials from their own villages. The results are divided into five large galleries featuring replica tribal houses, ritual sites and stunning artisan pieces including trees carved into elaborate wedding pillars.

The exhibits are freshened up or replaced at regular intervals which means even second- or third-time visitors will likely find something new.

The museum shop sells high-quality tribal handicrafts, as well as a good selection of books on the subject.