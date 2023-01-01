State Museum

This first-class archaeological museum spread over numerous galleries includes some wonderful temple sculptures as well as 87 10th- and 11th-century Jain bronzes unearthed by a surprised farmer in western Madhya Pradesh.

Don't miss the Bagh Paintings room with its copies of the remarkably modern-looking 5th-century Buddhist paintings from the Bagh Caves in southwestern MP. Further galleries are dedicated to pre-history, the colonial period, postage stamps and more. It's easily the most all-encompassing museum in Madhya Pradesh.