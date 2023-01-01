Emperor Ashoka's 3rd-century BC Great Stupa, and many other stupas, temples, pillars, gateways and monasteries built in succeeding centuries, stand at the top of Monuments Rd, with the ticket office near the beginning of the road.

Autorickshaws will take you up to the monuments for ₹30 if you don't want to walk. If you're interested in a guide, licensed government guides mill about outside the entrance to the monuments and charge ₹475/750 for four/eight people for three or four hours. If you’re going up to the stupas for sunrise, buy a ticket the day before. Remember, it’s auspicious to walk clockwise around Buddhist monuments.