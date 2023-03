Stupa 3 is northeast of the Great Stupa and similar in design, though smaller, with a single, rather fine gateway. It dates from the 2nd century BC and once contained relics of two important disciples of the Buddha, Sariputta and Moggallana. They were moved to London in the 19th century but relics believed to be the same ones were returned in 1952 and are now kept in the Chetiyagiri Vihara.