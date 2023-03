Bhopal’s oldest and teeniest mosque (early 18th century; 16 sq metres inside) stands on top of an old fortification tower next to the Gandhi Medical College. The tower was part of Fatehgarh, the fort built in the 1720s by Dost Mohammed Khan.

To find it, enter the Hamidia Hospital grounds almost opposite the Taj-ul-Masjid, turn right into the Gandhi campus and follow the road round to the west side of the main building, where the mosque is on your right.