Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya

A kind of tribal safari park, only without the tribes, this parkland museum reveals the huge ethnic diversity within Indian territory. Authentic dwellings from all around the country, built and maintained by Adivasis (tribal people) using traditional tools and materials, dot the hillside. There are examples of desert, Himalayan and coastal settlements, as well as a mythological trail and a small covered museum.

Also within the grounds are 30 prehistoric rock shelters with ancient paintings.

It covers a huge area and you'll probably need to hire an auto-rickshaw if you want to see it all.