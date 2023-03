This imposing 42m-high stone memorial arch was designed by Lutyens in 1921. It pays tribute to around 90,000 Indian Army soldiers who died in WWI, the Northwest Frontier operations and the 1919 Anglo-Afghan War. The chhatri behind it contained a statue of George V, later moved to Coronation Park. The arch has a constant buzz of tourists, budhdhi ke bal ('old lady's hair' – candyfloss) sellers and other hawkers.