Tröllaskagi
Tröllaskagi (Troll Peninsula) rests its vast mountainous bulk between Skagafjörður and Eyjafjörður. Here the craggy mountains, deep valleys and gushing rivers are reminiscent of the Westfjords, but bigger. Tunnels link the northern townships of Siglufjörður and Ólafsfjörður, once dead-end towns that saw little tourist traffic.
- HHerring Era Museum
Lovingly created over 16 years, this award-winning museum does a stunning job of recreating Siglufjörður’s boom days between 1903 and 1968, when it was…
- IIcelandic Emigration Center
Several restored harbourside buildings have been turned into a museum exploring the reasons behind Icelanders’ emigration to North America, their hopes…
- CCathedral
Completed in 1763, Hólar’s red-sandstone cathedral is the oldest stone church in Iceland and brimming with historical works of art, including a 1674…
- BByggðasafnið Hvoll
Dalvík’s quality folk museum is high on oddball factor. Skip the usual taxidermic characters (yes, another polar bear) and find the rooms dedicated to the…
- IIcelandic Folk Music Centre
Traditional-music enthusiasts may be interested in this sweet little museum that displays 19th-century instruments and offers recordings of Icelandic…
- IIcelandic Horse History Centre
The admission price gets you a personalised tour around this comprehensive exhibit on Iceland’s unique horse breed and its role in Iceland’s history. It’s…
- SSegull 67 Brugghús
Sample tasty local brews at this microbrewery that's open for two visitors or more for a tour and tasting (2500kr). Usually open on Friday and Saturday,…
- NNáttúrugripasafnið
Náttúrugripasafnið is a small natural history museum; it’s Ólafsfjörður’s only formal sight.
