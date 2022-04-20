Tröllaskagi

Tröllaskagi (Troll Peninsula) rests its vast mountainous bulk between Skagafjörður and Eyjafjörður. Here the craggy mountains, deep valleys and gushing rivers are reminiscent of the Westfjords, but bigger. Tunnels link the northern townships of Siglufjörður and Ólafsfjörður, once dead-end towns that saw little tourist traffic.

Explore Tröllaskagi

  • H

    Herring Era Museum

    Lovingly created over 16 years, this award-winning museum does a stunning job of recreating Siglufjörður’s boom days between 1903 and 1968, when it was…

  • I

    Icelandic Emigration Center

    Several restored harbourside buildings have been turned into a museum exploring the reasons behind Icelanders’ emigration to North America, their hopes…

  • C

    Cathedral

    Completed in 1763, Hólar’s red-sandstone cathedral is the oldest stone church in Iceland and brimming with historical works of art, including a 1674…

  • B

    Byggðasafnið Hvoll

    Dalvík’s quality folk museum is high on oddball factor. Skip the usual taxidermic characters (yes, another polar bear) and find the rooms dedicated to the…

  • I

    Icelandic Folk Music Centre

    Traditional-music enthusiasts may be interested in this sweet little museum that displays 19th-century instruments and offers recordings of Icelandic…

  • I

    Icelandic Horse History Centre

    The admission price gets you a personalised tour around this comprehensive exhibit on Iceland’s unique horse breed and its role in Iceland’s history. It’s…

  • S

    Segull 67 Brugghús

    Sample tasty local brews at this microbrewery that's open for two visitors or more for a tour and tasting (2500kr). Usually open on Friday and Saturday,…

  • N

    Náttúrugripasafnið

    Náttúrugripasafnið is a small natural history museum; it’s Ólafsfjörður’s only formal sight.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tröllaskagi.

  • See

    Herring Era Museum

    Lovingly created over 16 years, this award-winning museum does a stunning job of recreating Siglufjörður’s boom days between 1903 and 1968, when it was…

  • See

    Icelandic Emigration Center

    Several restored harbourside buildings have been turned into a museum exploring the reasons behind Icelanders’ emigration to North America, their hopes…

  • See

    Cathedral

    Completed in 1763, Hólar’s red-sandstone cathedral is the oldest stone church in Iceland and brimming with historical works of art, including a 1674…

  • See

    Byggðasafnið Hvoll

    Dalvík’s quality folk museum is high on oddball factor. Skip the usual taxidermic characters (yes, another polar bear) and find the rooms dedicated to the…

  • See

    Icelandic Folk Music Centre

    Traditional-music enthusiasts may be interested in this sweet little museum that displays 19th-century instruments and offers recordings of Icelandic…

  • See

    Icelandic Horse History Centre

    The admission price gets you a personalised tour around this comprehensive exhibit on Iceland’s unique horse breed and its role in Iceland’s history. It’s…

  • See

    Segull 67 Brugghús

    Sample tasty local brews at this microbrewery that's open for two visitors or more for a tour and tasting (2500kr). Usually open on Friday and Saturday,…

  • See

    Náttúrugripasafnið

    Náttúrugripasafnið is a small natural history museum; it’s Ólafsfjörður’s only formal sight.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Tröllaskagi

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.