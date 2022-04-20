Undisputed gem of the northeast, Mývatn (pronounced mee-vaht) lake and the surrounding area are starkly beautiful, an otherworldly terrain of spluttering mudpots, weird lava formations, steaming fumaroles and volcanic craters, set around a bird-filled lake.

The Mývatn basin sits squarely on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and the violent geological character of the area has produced a jam-packed landscape unlike anywhere else in the country.