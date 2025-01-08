Dec 30, 2024 • 22 min read
Iceland’s top 20 geothermal pools and spas
Jan 8, 2025 • 8 min read
You'll miss something special if you skip the Blue Lagoon, one of Iceland's most visited attractions. Roberto La Rosa/Shutterstock
Icelandic water is some of the purest and cleanest in the world. And Icelanders have turned enjoying this natural resource into an art and a science. The Blue Lagoon is just the beginning. From sprawling lagoon complexes with multi-step bathing rituals to tiny secluded natural pools, you’ll find a variety of geothermal facilities across the country.
Different types of geothermal experiences in Iceland
Spas: These sprawling spa complexes tap into Iceland’s crystal-clear geothermal water and take things up a notch with bath rituals, massages and more.
Hidden gems: Spending a lot of money isn’t your only option. Lots of tiny geothermal pools are scattered across Iceland and cost a fraction of the price.
Local pools: Icelanders take swimming seriously and some public pools are closer to what foreign visitors may call waterparks, but with hot tubs. Visiting is a cultural experience.
Reykjavík and around
1. Bláa Lónið/Blue Lagoon (Reykjanes Peninsula)
When you think of Iceland, no doubt one of the first things that comes to mind is the Blue Lagoon. Walking out in a fluffy white bathrobe to milky-blue water surrounded by lava, is the epitome of relaxation and luxury. With its silver towers, roiling clouds of steam, and people daubed in white silica mud, it’s an otherworldly place. The superheated water (70% sea water, 30% fresh water, at a perfect 110°F/38°C) is rich in blue-green algae, mineral salts and fine silica mud, which condition and exfoliate the skin. Those who say it’s too commercial and too crowded aren’t wrong, but you’ll be missing something special if you don’t go. Pre-booking is essential.
Pro tip: Go early in the morning or after 6pm to avoid crowds. Load up on conditioner (provided with admission) as the minerals in the water can be hard on hair.
2. Sundhöll Reykjavíkur (City Center)
Our top pick for a Reykjavík city-center swim. Located near Hallgrímskirkja, the complex has a sauna, steam rooms, cold plunge pools and several heated pools. Admission costs a fraction of what you’d pay for the Blue Lagoon or the Sky Lagoon. There are no cocktails to sip or selfie spots to visit, just warm Icelandic water and a truly authentic local experience.
3. Hvammsvík Hot Springs (Hvalfjörður)
Book ahead to soak in these scenic hot pools perched along the fjord, just 45 minutes from Reykjavík. Eight geothermal pools dot the shoreline, with some positioned so close to the water's edge that sea spray mingles with the warm springs. Take an invigorating cold plunge in the fjord between soaks if you dare.
The Westfjords
4. Krossneslaug (Norðurfjörður)
Krossneslaug is a geothermal (infinity) pool and natural hot pot that shouldn’t be missed. Up a dirt track about 2 miles (3km) beyond Norðurfjörður, you’ll park, then walk down to where it sits at the edge of the universe on a wild black-pebble beach. It’s an incredible place to watch the midnight sun flirt with the roaring waves.
Pro tip: Despite having official opening hours, the pool is accessible night and day via machine payment.
5. Reykjarfjarðarlaug (Southwest Peninsulas)
At the head of tiny Reykjarfjörður are the glorious geothermal pools of Reykjarfjarðarlaug. Up front there’s a concrete pool (90°F/32°C), but the real treat is 30 paces out back – a piping hot (113°F/45°C), natural, turf-fringed pool. And all around are soaring seabirds, mountains and fjord views. The pools are 14 miles (23km) southeast of Bíldudalur and 10 miles (17km) west of the junction with Rte 60.
West Iceland
6. Akranes & Guðlaug Geothermal Pools (Akranes)
Akranes offers two bathing experiences that can be enjoyed in a single afternoon: Jaðarsbakkalaug, a family-friendly outdoor complex featuring a 25m pool, hot tubs, steam bath and waterslide. Just minutes away on Langisandur beach, you'll find the free-to-enter Guðlaug Natural Pool, a cleverly-designed three-level pool overlooking the ocean that's loved by sea swimmers and is wonderful for relaxing.
7. Lýsuhólslaug Geothermal Bath (Southern Snæfellsnes)
This old country pool is filled with naturally hot mineral water rich in green algae and various minerals considered to have healing properties. The water bubbles at a perfect 98°F to 102°F (37°C to 39°C). From the pool, bathers can enjoy the view of Lýsuhyrna mountain. Find it just beyond the horse ranch at Lýsuhóll.
8. Húsafell Pool & Canyon Baths (Borgarbyggð)
In Húsafell you'll find a geothermal pool with hot tubs and a waterslide. You can also join a two-hour guided hiking and bathing tour to the Húsafell Canyon Baths (pre-booked visits only). The trail leads past natural wonders, including Langfoss waterfall.
9. Krauma (Reykholt)
A mix of water from neighboring Deildartunguhver (Europe's most powerful hot spring) and glacial water is the perfect recipe for a relaxing soak in Krauma's five multi-temperature hot pots. Additionally, it has a cold tub, two saunas and a relaxation room where guests can doze off by the fireplace before visiting the restaurant on-site.
South Iceland
10. Seljavallalaug (Seljavellir)
Built in 1923, this is one of the oldest pools in Iceland. While the historic 25m pool offer free entry and stunning mountain views, be aware it's unmanned and minimally maintained. The natural algae can make surfaces slippery. Despite thing, it's a worthwhile detour while traveling along the South Coast.
11. Laugarvatn Fontana (Golden Circle)
These steam rooms at Laugarvatn Fontana are located directly on top of the hot springs, allowing the sounds and scents to seep through the wooden floors (and making it hard to do anything but relax). The complex also includes a collection of outdoor mineral baths. Don’t miss the playful stone artwork surrounding the pool or the panoramic view from the hot tub. If you’d prefer a traditional Finnish sauna, there’s one of those here as well.
Pro tip: Time your visit around daily local geothermal bakery tours to watch fresh pots of bread emerge from hot black sand. Sample one-of-a-kind fresh bread with local smoked trout and Icelandic butter.
Southwest Iceland
12. Gamla Laugin/Secret Lagoon (Flúðir)
The remote oasis of Gamla Laugin traces its history to 1891. Otherwise known as the Secret Lagoon it isn’t as picturesque as the Sky Lagoon or Blue Lagoon, but it’s a peaceful place for a relaxing soak in nature at a fraction of the price. There are no eucalyptus steam rooms, multi-step bathing rituals, saunas or swim-up bars, but the Secret Lagoon does have the basics covered. You’ll find changing rooms, restrooms, showers, lockers and a cafe on-site.
Pro tip: Increasingly popular, the lagoon gets packed with tour-bus crowds in mid-afternoon, so come earlier or later.
13. Hveragarðurinn/Geothermal Park (Hveragerði)
The geothermal park Hverasvæðið, in the center of Hveragerði, has mud pots and steaming pools where visitors can dip their feet (but no more). Groups can book ahead for a guided walk to learn about the area’s unique geology and greenhouse power.
14. Reykjadalur/Hot River Valley (Hveragerði)
Reykjadalur is a delightful geothermal valley near Hveragerði, where there’s a hot river you can bathe in. There are maps at the tourist information office to find the trail. From the trailhead car park it’s a 1.85 miles (3km) hike through fields of sulphur-belching plains (it takes roughly one hour one way). Stick to marked paths (lest you melt your shoes) and leave no rubbish.
East Iceland
15. Vök Baths (Egilsstaðir)
Iceland's only floating infinity pools are filled with geothermal water from Urriðavatn lake. Since opening in 2019, the top-of-the-line Vök Baths has been a default destination for those seeking to soak in hot water at the edge of a cold lake. It's an architectural delight with a swim-up bar serving a selection of colorful teas. Located 3 miles (5km) from the regional capital of Egilsstaðir.
North Iceland
16. Mývatn Nature Baths (Mývatn)
Steam rises in wisps from these mineral-rich waters overlooking Lake Mývatn, a quieter alternative to the Blue Lagoon where locals still outnumber tourists. This is a perfect Ring Road pitstop, especially at sunset, While currently undergoing a major renovation, a major expansion is set to open later in 2025, bringing new facilities.
17. Forest Lagoon (Akureyri)
Open since 2022, the luxury spa resort of Forest Lagoon boasts views over Akureyri and two overlapping baths of varying temperatures. The Finish dry sauna is superb, and some guests move ritually in and out of the cold plunge pool, while a faint smell of burning wood from the fireplace inside fills the calm outdoor scene. It leans more towards relaxation rather than Iceland’s pool culture of socializing; the atmosphere is maintained by high admission costs and a no children after 6pm policy.
18. Grettir’s Bath/Grettislaug (Tindastóll)
At the northern end of Tindastóll is a geothermal area, Reykir, that was mentioned in Grettir’s Saga. Grettir supposedly swam ashore from the island of Drangey and soothed his aching bones in an inviting spring. Today Grettislaug is a popular natural bathing hole, alongside a second hot pot.
19. Bjórböðin Spa (Árskógssandur)
Bathe in beer at Bjórböðin SPA in Árskógssandur while enjoying a Kaldi beer from tap, an experience brought to you by Iceland’s oldest microbrewery, Bruggsmiðjan. There's also a hot tub with a view of Hrísey island. The restaurant serves dishes from local meat and fish and beer. Complete your trip with a brewery tour.
20. Sjóböðin á Húsavík/GeoSee (Húsavík)
The cliff-edge infinity pool in whale-watching country merges with Skjálfandi bay and the mountain ridge of Víknarfjöll. It begs for a great holiday photo, drink in hand. The GeoSea exists thanks to a geothermal drillhole that got tainted with seawater, pumping up salty water of bathing temperature, unfit for other purposes. The baths are frequented by socializing locals – as annual membership is a bargain compared to the cost of a single admission ticket – and are busiest in the evening sun.
Pro tip: Húsavík Swimming Pool, the public pool in Húsavík, is another (less expensive) option after a cold day at sea. Here, you’ll find a steam bath, three hot tubs and a water slide named Anaconda.
Explore related stories
- Attraction33 of the best places to visit in EuropeSolo TravelThe 23 best places for solo travelers around the world
Dec 9, 2024 • 23 min readFestivals & EventsChristmas dinners around the world: choose your favorite festive dishes
Nov 22, 2024 • 5 min readActivities15 of the best things to do in Iceland's Westfjords
Nov 18, 2024 • 10 min read
- Wildlife & NatureThe best places to see the northern lights in 2025
Nov 18, 2024 • 11 min readBeaches8 of the world's best beaches to visit in winter
Nov 12, 2024 • 6 min readWildlife & NatureThe 20 best hot springs to visit in Europe
Nov 6, 2024 • 7 min readFamily TravelThe best things to do in Reykjavík with kids
Oct 9, 2024 • 6 min read