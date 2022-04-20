Reykjavík’s immense white-concrete church (1945–86), star of a thousand postcards, dominates the skyline and is visible from up to 20km away. An elevator…
Greater Reykjavík
The area around the capital encompasses fascinating Reykjavík and its bustling suburbs, Mosfellsbær to the north, Kópavogur, Garðabær and Hafnarfjörður to the south. Plan to base yourself in Reykjavík proper, as that's where the main points of interest are for tourists. It's a beautiful city, surrounded by water on many sides, with an historic centre and loads to do.
Explore Greater Reykjavík
- Hallgrímskirkja
Reykjavík’s immense white-concrete church (1945–86), star of a thousand postcards, dominates the skyline and is visible from up to 20km away. An elevator…
- National Museum
Artefacts from settlement to the modern age fill the creative display spaces of Iceland's superb National Museum. Exhibits give an excellent overview of…
- Settlement Exhibition
This fascinating archaeological ruin-museum is based around a 10th-century Viking longhouse unearthed here from 2001 to 2002 and other Settlement-Era…
- Harpa
With its ever-changing facets glistening on the water's edge, Reykjavík’s sparkling Harpa concert hall and cultural centre is a beauty to behold. In…
- Icelandic Phallological Museum
Oh, the jokes are endless here... This unique museum houses a huge collection of penises, and it's actually very well done. From pickled pickles to…
- Reykjavík Art Museum
The excellent Reykjavík Art Museum is split over three superbly curated sites: the large, modern, downtown Hafnarhús, focusing on contemporary art;…
- Old Harbour
Largely a service harbour until recently, the Old Harbour and the neighbouring Grandi area have blossomed into tourist hot spots, with key art galleries,…
- Tjörnin
The placid lake at the centre of the city is sometimes locally called the Pond. It echoes with the honks and squawks of more than 40 species of visiting…
- Old Reykjavík
With a series of sights and interesting historic buildings, the area dubbed Old Reykjavík is the heart of the capital, and the focal point of many…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Greater Reykjavík.
