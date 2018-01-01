Private Day Trip to Szeged

Beautiful, historic, and one of the sunniest locations in Hungary, Szeged is an enchanting city – and the perfect day trip destination if you're visiting Budapest. In the morning, start your private tour of Szeged with a hotel pickup in, after which you’ll head south with your guide to the region that Attila the Hun once called home. Upon your arrival in Szeged, the walking tour of the city begins at Széchenyi Square, one of the largest and prettiest public squares in central Europe. Next, you’ll wander past the University of Szeged and the Bridge of Sighs, before continuing on through Heroes’ Gate to the landmark Votive Church, a masterpiece of Neo-Romanesque architecture. Before lunch, you’ll also discover the St. Demetrius Tower, the National Pantheon, and Reök Palace, among other landmarks. After the walking tour concludes, it’s time for lunch. One possible tour add-on is lunch at a romantic riverbank restaurant, where you can sample Szeged’s traditional fisherman’s soup, which is made from river fish and a spicy, paprika-heavy broth. Speaking of paprika: once you’ve had your fill, the final stop of the tour is the Pick Salami and Szeged Paprika Museum, which showcases two of Szeged’s best-known culinary products. Learn about Hungarian salami during a museum tour, as well as the history of local paprika production. At the end of the museum, return to your private car, after which you’ll be driven back to your Budapest hotel.