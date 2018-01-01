Welcome to Szeged

It’s hard to name the single thing that makes Szeged such an appealing city. Is it the shady, gardenlike main square with all the park benches or the abundant streetside-cafe seating in a pedestrian area that seems to stretch on forever? Maybe it’s the interesting architecture of the palaces in the old town. Then again, it could be the year-round cultural performances and lively university-town vibe (students marched here in 1956 before their classmates in Budapest did). Szeged – a corruption of the Hungarian word sziget (island) – sits astride the Tisza River, with a thermal-bath complex and park opposite the old town. Another thing that makes the city unique is the unusual Szeged accent in Hungarian (eg 'e' is pronounced as 'ö'), which sounds strange in a country with so few dialectical differences.

Beautiful, historic, and one of the sunniest locations in Hungary, Szeged is an enchanting city – and the perfect day trip destination if you're visiting Budapest. In the morning, start your private tour of Szeged with a hotel pickup in, after which you’ll head south with your guide to the region that Attila the Hun once called home. Upon your arrival in Szeged, the walking tour of the city begins at Széchenyi Square, one of the largest and prettiest public squares in central Europe. Next, you’ll wander past the University of Szeged and the Bridge of Sighs, before continuing on through Heroes’ Gate to the landmark Votive Church, a masterpiece of Neo-Romanesque architecture. Before lunch, you’ll also discover the St. Demetrius Tower, the National Pantheon, and Reök Palace, among other landmarks. After the walking tour concludes, it’s time for lunch. One possible tour add-on is lunch at a romantic riverbank restaurant, where you can sample Szeged’s traditional fisherman’s soup, which is made from river fish and a spicy, paprika-heavy broth. Speaking of paprika: once you’ve had your fill, the final stop of the tour is the Pick Salami and Szeged Paprika Museum, which showcases two of Szeged’s best-known culinary products. Learn about Hungarian salami during a museum tour, as well as the history of local paprika production. At the end of the museum, return to your private car, after which you’ll be driven back to your Budapest hotel.
