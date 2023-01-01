Harrer Chocolate Factory

Sopron’s answer to Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The Austrian confectioner dynasty Harrer goes back four generations and aims to initiate you into the mysteries of pralines, truffles, flavoured chocolate and so much more. Visits to the factory (book in advance) involve a video on the production of chocolate and lots of chocolate tasting, be it dipping fruit into chocolate fountains, sampling Harrer’s raw, dark, milk and flavoured chocolates, or sipping champagne alongside your truffles.