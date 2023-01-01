Straddling a dolomite spur some 20km southwest of Eisenstadt, Burg Forchtenstein is one of Burgenland’s most imposing castles with a grand view from its ramparts. This stronghold was built in the 14th century and enlarged by the Esterházys, who still own it today, in 1635.

The castle’s highlights include a museum dedicated to an impressive collection of armour and weapons, portraits of regal Esterházys in the Ahnengalerie and spoils from the Turkish wars (the castle curators will proudly tell you Forchtenstein was the only castle in the area not to fall to the Turks), along with a grand view from its ramparts. Its Schatzkammer contains a rich collection of jewellery and porcelain.