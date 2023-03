The town's main piazza is closed off on one side by the Rathaus, which is something of a hybrid of styles. It began life as a Gothic building, was given some Renaissance flourishes from the late 16th century, and then when imitations came into vogue from the early 19th century, a neo-Gothic spire was tacked onto it. In the centre of the square is the Mariensäule (Column of Mary) from 1678, flanked by a group of woe-begotten saints.