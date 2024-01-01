Landesmuseum

Burgenland

The Landesmuseum plunges you deep into the local history of the region, seemingly all at once, including a collection of Roman mosaics, ancient artefacts, winemaking equipment and some interesting propaganda posters from the 1920s. There’s also a room devoted to Franz Liszt, replete with a warty death mask of the Hungarian composer.

