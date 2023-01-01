Österreichisches Jüdisches Museum

Situated in the former Judengasse – a street where Eisenstadt’s Jewish population lived in the Middle Ages – this museum has a permanent exhibition illustrating the rituals and lifestyle of Eisenstadt’s Jewish community. Descriptions are in German and Hebrew. Part of the museum is the private synagogue of Samson Wertheimer, who was born in Worms in Germany in 1658 and rose to the position of rabbi in Hungary. He financed the synagogue, and it was one of the few to survive after 1938.