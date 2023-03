This church's claim to fame is as the venue for the very first performance of Mozart's Requiem in 1793. Architecturally, the 14th-century church is fairly straight up and down Gothic, with a vaulted ceiling and high windows, but the interior has had a major baroque do-over. The clash of styles leaves a little to be desired; the most attractive features are the tranquil cloisters, reached by an unmarked door on the right and sporting a Renaissance-era well.