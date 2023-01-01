Storno House & Collection

Built in 1417, Storno House has an illustrious history: King Matthias stayed here in 1482–83, and Franz Liszt played a number of concerts here in the mid-19th century. Later it was taken over by the Swiss-Italian family of Ferenc Storno, chimney sweep turned art restorer, whose re-carving of Romanesque and Gothic monuments throughout Transdanubia remains controversial. Don't miss the Storno Collection, the family's treasure trove. The Boundless Story exhibition of local history is also worth a peek.

The highlights of the Storno Collection on the 1st floor include a lovely enclosed balcony with leaded windows and frescoes, an extensive collection of medieval weaponry, leather chairs with designs depicting the devil and dragons, and door frames made from pews taken from a nearby 15th-century church.

The Boundless Story on the 2nd floor includes curiosities from the old town hall, a piano played by Liszt when he was a child and film footage of the 1956 Uprising.