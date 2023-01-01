Fabricius House

This baroque mansion is divided into three sections. The archaeological exhibition covers Celtic, Roman and Hungarian periods of history, the standout artefact being the 1200-year-old Cunpald Goblet – don’t miss the ‘whispering gallery’ either. The basement – a former Roman bathhouse – features impressive Roman sarcophagi and Scarbantia-era statues (including enormous statues of Juno, Jupiter and Minerva). Upstairs, the urban flats feature interior furnishings from the 17th and 18th centuries, with some elaborate davenports, travelling chests and magnificent tiled stoves.