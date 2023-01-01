Built in the late 13th century, this mostly Gothic church gets its unusual name from the legend that the church had been built thanks to the treasure unearthed by a goatherd (hence the stone goat being cuddled by an angel on a pillar). The interior is mostly baroque, with a splendid red-marble pulpit in the centre of the south aisle. The church’s Chapter Hall has fading frescoes and grotesque stone carvings – mainly animals with human heads – representing humankind's deadly sins.