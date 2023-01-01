City Park is Pest’s green lung, an open space measuring almost a square kilometre that hosted most of the events during Hungary’s 1000th anniversary celebrations in 1896. In general, museums lie to the south of XIV Kós Károly sétány, while activities of a less cerebral nature, including the zoo and the Széchenyi Baths, are to the north. At the time of writing, there was much public protest over government plans to cut down trees and build controversial new venues within the park.