1956 Hungarian Revolution Monument

This monolithic assembly of gleaming metal and rusting steel columns erected in 2006 to mark the 50th anniversary of the abortive uprising stands on the spot where a 25m-tall statue of Joseph Stalin was pulled down by demonstrators on the first night of the revolt in 1956. It's on the the parade grounds of Dózsa György út, where communist honchos once stood to watch May Day processions, but is mostly obscured while an underground car park is being built.