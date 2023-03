The Timewheel, on City Park’s western edge, is the world’s largest hourglass, standing 8m high and weighing 60 tonnes. Unveiled in 2004 to commemorate Hungary’s entry into the EU, it unfortunately no longer functions; when it did the ‘sand’ (actually glass granules) flowed from the upper to the lower chamber for one year, finishing exactly at midnight on New Year’s Eve, when the wheel was reset to begin its annual flow.