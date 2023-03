Accessed via the Hungarian Agricultural Museum, the Apostles' Tower stands 30m tall and looks down on the beautiful Ják Chapel, as well as giving you a bird's-eye view of the Széchenyi Baths. The 150 steps to the viewing platform take you past frescoes depicting hunting scenes. Entry is by hourly guided tour only, lasting an hour. Combination tickets including the Gatehouse Tower (700Ft) and museum (adult/child 2100/1300Ft) are also available.