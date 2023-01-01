Covered in vines, the turreted Gatehouse Tower, part of the Vajdahunyad Castle, greets visitors as they cross the footbridge to the small island in the centre of City Park Lake. The tower, which is self-guided and counts 56 steps to the top, is of mild interest if you want to learn more about the castle's history via the archive exhibits on its two floors.

The original blueprints for the castle were found during the 2015 renovations in a hidden alcove in this tower. Combination tickets including the Apostles' Tower (700Ft) and Hungarian Agricultural Museum (adult/child 2100/1300Ft) are also available.