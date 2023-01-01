Hungarian Agricultural Museum

This huge and rather esoteric museum is housed in the stunning baroque and gothic wings of Vajdahunyad Castle. Scattered across a dozen palatial halls, the museum showcases Europe’s largest collection of things agricultural, covering everything from centuries-old butter churns and livestock breeding in the 15th century to Hungary's prodigious grain yields in the 19th century. Farming, hunting, fishing and viticultural equipment abound, as do antlers. Don't miss the 18th-century dugout canoe carved from a single tree trunk and the rare-breeds section.