Welcome to Sparta
The town was refounded in AD 1834 on the orders of King Otto. Mindful of history, Otto and his court felt that since Athens was to be rebuilt to reflect its former glory, so too should Sparta. He didn't succeed, though a few ruins attest to its ancient pre-eminence.
Most visitors pass through on their way to and from the Byzantine glories of Mystras.
Top experiences in Sparta
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Sparta activities
Private Full Day Tour of Mystras Including Lunch from Athens or Nafplio
Ideal tour and sightseeing for both summer time or winter time!> From Athens: Meet your private driver in the lobby of your hotel for your early departure. Begin your drive towards the west area of Athens and make a quick stop to see the Corinth canal.> From Nafplio town: Ride on to the central of mythical Peloponnese and you will arrive at the 1989 declared UNESCO world heritage archaeological site of the mystical tower town of Mystras (next to Sparta town) in just over 2 hours, without any unnecessary stops that many scheduled bus tours make. >Sparta was the ancient rival of Athens and known for her fierce warriors. The Mystras Byzantine ruins are one of the best archaeological sites you can see in the area. Be the knight or princess of your childhood fairy tales in the Byzantine town of Mystras. Wander around the castle city and sense through the silence the city's sheer grandeur: the Palace of the Despots, the Houses of Laskaris and Frangopoulos, the beautiful Cathedral of Saint Dimitrios and the impressive Monasteries of Our Lady Pantanassa, and of Our Lady Perivleptos.> Next, let your driver/guide treat you to some really authentic Greek culinary delights for lunch (traditional Greek "meze" - small typical Greek dishes accompanied by drinks) in an non touristy location observing the locals in their every day life. An important part of all of the operator's tours; authentic food, mixing with the locals, breath in the aroma of the country.> In the town of Sparta, visit the modern Olive and Greek Olive Oil Museum or the small but interesting archeological site. It is highly recommended that you research and consider the optional exciting alternative return route through the mountains, lunch at the highest mountain village, visit of a cliff hanging monastery, before reaching the beautiful coast line and making a stop in a great seaside village.
Sparta Mystras Private Day Tour
This amazing tour will give you an excellent to discover the history of Laconia combining Ancient Greek and (the lesser known) Medieval Greek history. We will begin with a drive along the coast. On the way, you passing some Greek seaside villages and the heroic Salamis Island (where the historical naval battle took place between the Athenians and the Persians). Soon after will be our first stop the Corinth Canal. Operating since 1892 and dividing the Peloponnese Peninsula from the rest of Greece while connecting the Saronic Gulf to the Corinthian Sea. Walking across the pedestrian bridge will be in awe of what has been accomplished here. If your game, on some days bungee jumping is an option.Leaving the canal we will head towards Mystras driving into the southern Peloponnese Peninsula through the mountainous landscape of the Greek countryside. Reaching Mystras you will automatically understand why this location stands so unique within the Greek sites. Known as the ghost city, fortified on a citadel, Mystras is one of the two locations in Greece that preserves not only medieval churches but also ordinary houses, mansions and palaces of the Byzantine Empire in combination with Frankish elements. Walking in the site on the upper point you will reach the citadel and enjoy a magnificent view of the surrounding areas while walking downhill you will meet the palaces and the Royal courtyards. Although known as the ghost city most of the monasteries are still in use and the monks will gladly show you around their small society. Before you exit you will come across the chapel of St. Demetrios, on its floor survives a plaque depicting a two head eagle (the symbol of Byzantium). It was on this very plaque that Konstantine Palaiologos kneeled before he was crowned the last Byzantine emperor. Before visiting Sparta we will stop at a traditional Greek tavern at the small village of Mystras.Following we will spend the rest of our time in Sparta, known as the eternal rival city of the Athenian Democracy. Sparta revolved around a different Cosmo theory for the ancient Greek standards. Initially known as the birthplace of Helen of Troy and the Kingdom of Menelaus (in Mycenaean period), Sparta was organized as a purely military society in the ancient Greek period. It was the city of the two Kings were a few aristocrats ruled and of course the city where Leonidas and his 300 Spartans marched from to face the Persian army in Thermopolis in 480BCE. The city whose one soldier counted as ten soldiers from any other Greek city. Reaching Sparta we will visit the ancient citadel of Sparta where you will have a view of the ancient theater being revealed gradually in front of your eyes. Continuing we will pass in front of the stadium where the statue of King Leonidas stands marking the ending point of Spartathlon race (Athens – Sparta 245,3 km). Lastly, we will visit the archeological museum of Sparta and before we depart for Athens.
Sparta-Mystras-Mycenea-Epidaur-Corinth 2 Days Private Tour
1st Day: This tour will give you an excellent taste of the history of Laconia combining Ancient Greek and (the lesser known) Medieval Greek history. We will begin with our first stop the Corinth Canal. After reaching Mystras you will automatically understand why this location stands so unique within the Greek sites. Known as the ghost city, fortified on a citadel, Mystras is one of the two locations in Greece that preserves not only medieval churches but also ordinary houses, mansions and palaces of the Byzantine Empire in combination with Frankish elements. Walking in the site on the upper point you will reach the citadel and enjoy a magnificent view of the surrounding areas while walking down hill you will meet the palaces and the Royal courtyards. Although known as the ghost city most of the monasteries are still in use and the monks will gladly show you around their small society. Before you exit you will come across the chapel of St. Demetrios, on its floor survives a plaque depicting a two head eagle (the symbol of Byzantium). It was on this very plaque that Konstantine Palaiologos kneeled before he was crowned the last emperor of the Byzantium. Before visiting Sparta we will stop at a traditional Greek tavern at the small village of Mystras. Following that we will spend the rest of our time in Sparta known as the eternal rival city of the Athenian Democracy. Reaching Sparta we will visit the ancient citadel of Sparta where you will have a view of the ancient theater being revealed gradually in front of your eyes. Continuing we will pass in front of the stadium where the statue of King Leonidas. 2nd Day: On the following day we will drive to Mycenae dated to the 2nd millennium BCE representing the era of Achilles Agamemnon and Helen of Troy. Following will be the site of Epidaurus. After that we will travel towards more recent history of Greece to the city of Nafplion. Considered the most scenic city it functioned as the capital of Greece until 1834. Nafplion offers you a outstanding combination of fortresses and castle (Palamidi), Bourtzi, a huge port opened to the Aegean Sea and the unique architecture of the old city of Nafplion revealing Venetian, neoclassical and oriental elements . After walking in the idyllic old city we will stop for lunch at a traditional tavern by the sea, and drive up to the castle of Acronafplia for a panoramic view of Nafplio. Last stop will be the site of Ancient Corinth. The city dominated by the hill of Acrocorinth and the old Castle, the oldest and largest castle in southern Greece. Apart from its archaeological and historical interest Ancient Corinth is also one of the most popular religious destinations in Greece as this was where the Apostle Paul preached Christianity, was judged by the tribunal in the Agora and established the best organized Christian church of that period. Lastly the way back Athens.