Skyros Island Horse Trust

At the forefront of efforts to protect the endangered Skyrian horse, this inspiring ranch, 10km northwest of Skyros Town in Trachi, is the brainchild of Amanda Simpson and Stathis Katsarelias. It was born in 2006 with just three horses, but now hosts a herd of 36 and continues to spotlight the plight of the species, with a focus on education, welfare and horse psychology. Visitors are welcome by appointment (donations accepted) and there are opportunities for volunteers.

To get here, turn off the main Skyros Town–airport road at the handpainted sign and fairground horse 9.5km northwest of Skyros Town; it's 600m further north.