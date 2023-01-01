At the northeast end of the island, the fascinating Palamari Bronze Age excavation dates from between 2500 BC and 1650 BC. Paths weave through what was once a powerfully fortified prehistoric coastal settlement near the heart of early Mediterranean trade routes. The visitor centre provides an excellent introduction, and you can see more findings at Skyros Town's Archaeological Museum. The site is signposted down a dirt track off the main Skyros Town–airport road, 8.5km northwest of Skyros Town.

Work began in 1981, unearthing artefacts relating to fishing and hunting, stone walls, even drainpipes and paved walkways. Next to the archaeological dig is a graceful stretch of sandy beach, whose wetland was originally an alluvial lagoon that supported this fishing and hunting community; today it's an important birdwatching spot, notable for long-legged waders including herons and ibises.