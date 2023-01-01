Mouries Farm

Under the watch of Marion Auffray and Manolis Trachanas, this small farm 6.5km south of Skyros Town provides a home for 45 endangered Skyrian horses. You can visit the farm (and eat at the wonderful family taverna) and there are riding mini-tours (€5) and lessons (€25) for kids (only); it's best to call ahead. Pure-breeding of these rare horses is a serious business here, undertaken by a dedicated team plus volunteers, and the farm also works to raise awareness.