Agia Triada

Following signs to the kastro through upper Skyros Town's maze of white streets, you'll come to this tiny candlelit chapel with fine ceiling frescoes.

    Skyros Island Horse Trust

    4.64 MILES

    At the forefront of efforts to protect the endangered Skyrian horse, this inspiring ranch, 10km northwest of Skyros Town in Trachi, is the brainchild of…

  • Manos & Anastasia Faltaïts Museum

    Manos & Anastasia Faltaïts Museum

    0.15 MILES

    Spread across the Faltaïts family's 19th-century mansion, this not-to-be-missed gem unravels the island's mythology and folklore in a multilevel labyrinth…

  • Mouries Farm

    Mouries Farm

    3.31 MILES

    Under the watch of Marion Auffray and Manolis Trachanas, this small farm 6.5km south of Skyros Town provides a home for 45 endangered Skyrian horses. You…

  • Palamari

    Palamari

    5.08 MILES

    At the northeast end of the island, the fascinating Palamari Bronze Age excavation dates from between 2500 BC and 1650 BC. Paths weave through what was…

  • Kastro

    Kastro

    0.07 MILES

    All the steep whitewashed alleys through Skyros Town's historic core eventually lead to the Byzantine-Venetian fortress, which has been closed for…

  • Rupert Brooke's Grave

    Rupert Brooke's Grave

    8.78 MILES

    The well-tended marble grave of English poet Rupert Brooke lies in a quiet roadside olive grove just inland from Tris Boukes Bay, 11km southeast of…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    0.13 MILES

    Along with Mycenaean pottery and jewellery found near Magazia, vessels unearthed in Skyros Town and artefacts from the Bronze Age excavation at Palamari –…

  • Monastery of Agios Georgios

    Monastery of Agios Georgios

    0.05 MILES

    Founded in 962, the working Byzantine Monastery of St George (whose bells might wake you early if you're staying in town) crowns Skyros Town, within the…

