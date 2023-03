Along with Mycenaean pottery and jewellery found near Magazia, vessels unearthed in Skyros Town and artefacts from the Bronze Age excavation at Palamari – look especially for the two-handled ceramic cups and the head of an imported early Cycladic idol – this attractive courtyard museum contains a traditional Skyrian house interior, transported in its entirety from the benefactor’s home.

English-language info booklets are provided.