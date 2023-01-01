Rupert Brooke's Grave

The well-tended marble grave of English poet Rupert Brooke lies in a quiet roadside olive grove just inland from Tris Boukes Bay, 11km southeast of Kalamitsa. The gravestone is inscribed with Brooke’s most famous sonnet, ‘The Soldier'.

When Brooke’s fellow naval officers buried him, they erected a simple wooden cross (now in England) with an inscription originally in Greek: 'Here lies the servant of God, sub-lieutenant in the English Navy, who died for the deliverance of Constantinople from the Turks.'