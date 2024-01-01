Folklore Museum

Evia

Immediately downhill from Kymi's main square, this well-presented museum includes a display honouring Kymi-born Dr George Papanikolaou, inventor of the Pap smear test and pioneer in the early diagnosis of cancer. There are also exhibits on traditional homes, embroidery, ceramics and clothing, including a 19th-century wedding dress.

