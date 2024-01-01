Immediately downhill from Kymi's main square, this well-presented museum includes a display honouring Kymi-born Dr George Papanikolaou, inventor of the Pap smear test and pioneer in the early diagnosis of cancer. There are also exhibits on traditional homes, embroidery, ceramics and clothing, including a 19th-century wedding dress.
Folklore Museum
Evia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.55 MILES
Under the watch of Marion Auffray and Manolis Trachanas, this small farm 6.5km south of Skyros Town provides a home for 45 endangered Skyrian horses. You…
23.44 MILES
Ancient Eretria was a major maritime power with an eminent school of philosophy, and was destroyed in 87 BC by the Roman commander Sylla. Its scant but…
29.01 MILES
The evocative, overgrown and secluded ruins of the ancient port of Ramnous, about 10km northeast of Marathon, stand on a picturesque plateau overlooking…
Archaeological Museum of Eretria
23.6 MILES
This captivating museum displays the archaeological riches unearthed in Eretria since the 19th century, with information detailed in Greek and French. The…
29.4 MILES
The well-tended marble grave of English poet Rupert Brooke lies in a quiet roadside olive grove just inland from Tris Boukes Bay, 11km southeast of…
28.38 MILES
With its roots in the 1830s, the innovative, award-winning family-owned Avantis estate, 5km southeast of Halkida, creates outstanding reds, whites and…
24.82 MILES
Founded in 1991, the Lykos family's vineyards produce prize-winning Malagousia whites, among other fine wines, marrying traditional and cutting-edge…
10.07 MILES
A spectacular mountain road meanders 30km west from Kymi (or 30km northeast from Steni) to this rock-enclosed arc of silver pebble and sand on Evia's…
Nearby Evia attractions
19.31 MILES
Around 10km southeast of Lepoura, a turn-off leads to Lake Dhistos, a shallow lakebed favoured by migrating egrets; water levels have been diminished by…
26.15 MILES
Framed by pine-spangled headlands, this quiet sweep of cream-coloured sand and pebble is perfect for swimming, with a seaside chapel and taverna. It's 6km…
26.86 MILES
A beautiful horseshoe-shaped beach of golden-brown sand graces deep-set Pefkos Bay, a 6km drive northwest of Linaria and home to the popular Stamatia's…
27.11 MILES
A sheltered pebble-and-blonde-sand beach on the northwest coast, 1km southwest of Atsista village and fringed by pine-covered headlands.