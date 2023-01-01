Manos & Anastasia Faltaïts Museum

Spread across the Faltaïts family's 19th-century mansion, this not-to-be-missed gem unravels the island's mythology and folklore in a multilevel labyrinth of Skyrian costumes, embroidery, antique furniture, ceramics, daggers, cooking pots, historical documents and vintage photographs. There's also a collection of writings by prominent journalist Konstantinos Faltaïts, the father of artist Manos who founded the museum and whose colourful and sensual paintings are displayed throughout.

Lovers of Greek history can study the museum's wealth of documents, including the proclamation of the Greek Revolution against the Ottoman Empire, and the subsequent renouncement of the uprising by the Church, who excommunicated the revolutionaries. Among the wealth of other items are a goat mask and heavy bells worn by revellers at carnival time, a reconstructed Skyrian house and books dating back to the 16th century. Outside, in the terraced gardens, a stone amphitheatre hosts plays, concerts and the Rembetika Music Festival, while the excellent gift shop sells bespoke ceramics, fabrics, books and prints.