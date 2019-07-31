About 6km northeast of Kamariotissa, the Sanctuary of the Great Gods is one of Greece’s most mysterious archaeological sites. The Thracians built this…
Samothraki
Emerging from obscurity as it's discovered by island hoppers, Samothraki sits alone in the northeastern corner of the Aegean, accessible only from the mainland port of Alexandroupoli. This lush, forested island boasts one of the most important archaeological sites in Greece: the ancient Thracian Sanctuary of the Great Gods. Also here stands the Aegean’s loftiest peak, Mt Fengari (1611m), from where, according to Homer, Poseidon, god of the sea, watched the Trojan War unfold.
Samothraki’s mountainous interior, filled with massive gnarled oak and plane trees, is ideal for hiking and mountain biking, and the island’s waterfalls, plunging into deep, glassy pools, provide cool relief on hot summer days. Remote southeastern beaches are pristine, while the north offers hot baths at Loutra (Therma). Inland from the main fishing port of sleepy Kamariotissa lies the former capital, Hora, bursting with flowers and handsome homes, all overlooking the distant sea.
Explore Samothraki
- Sanctuary of the Great Gods
About 6km northeast of Kamariotissa, the Sanctuary of the Great Gods is one of Greece’s most mysterious archaeological sites. The Thracians built this…
- PParadeisos Waterfalls
About 500m past Kafeneio Ta Therma, a lush wooded path (100m) leads to a series of rock pools and waterfalls, the most impressive being 30m in height…
- KKastro
Freshly converted into a fully fledged tourist sight complete with helpful English-language signs, this picturesque castle was built in 1431–33 by…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Samothraki.
See
Sanctuary of the Great Gods
About 6km northeast of Kamariotissa, the Sanctuary of the Great Gods is one of Greece’s most mysterious archaeological sites. The Thracians built this…
See
Paradeisos Waterfalls
About 500m past Kafeneio Ta Therma, a lush wooded path (100m) leads to a series of rock pools and waterfalls, the most impressive being 30m in height…
See
Kastro
Freshly converted into a fully fledged tourist sight complete with helpful English-language signs, this picturesque castle was built in 1431–33 by…