Emerging from obscurity as it's discovered by island hoppers, Samothraki sits alone in the northeastern corner of the Aegean, accessible only from the mainland port of Alexandroupoli. This lush, forested island boasts one of the most important archaeological sites in Greece: the ancient Thracian Sanctuary of the Great Gods. Also here stands the Aegean’s loftiest peak, Mt Fengari (1611m), from where, according to Homer, Poseidon, god of the sea, watched the Trojan War unfold.

Samothraki’s mountainous interior, filled with massive gnarled oak and plane trees, is ideal for hiking and mountain biking, and the island’s waterfalls, plunging into deep, glassy pools, provide cool relief on hot summer days. Remote southeastern beaches are pristine, while the north offers hot baths at Loutra (Therma). Inland from the main fishing port of sleepy Kamariotissa lies the former capital, Hora, bursting with flowers and handsome homes, all overlooking the distant sea.