Church of Agia Sofia

Candlelight on gold chandeliers pierces the gloom in this stunning 8th-century church, modelled on its İstanbul namesake. Among many striking 8th- and 9th-century mosaics is an image of the Ascension of Christ in the central dome, while the 11th-century frescoes are masterpieces of Byzantine devotional art. Built over a previous 3rd-century church, it's notable for the cross-basilica style associated with middle-Byzantine architecture. The narthex and south aisle were used as a burial place for dignitaries from the 10th century.

Like many of Thessaloniki's churches, Agia Sofia spent centuries as an Ottoman mosque (1535–1912) before returning to Christian worship.