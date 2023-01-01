Thessaloniki Concert Hall

Japanese architect Arata Isozaki created the M2, one of two waterfront buildings that house Thessaloniki's high-brow music scene. It's a strikingly contemporary structure with impeccably simple geometry, using glass, stone and steel, and making the most of the city's sea views and natural light. The neighbouring M1 is a red-brick structure; yet the two work oddly together, the M1 solid and dense and the M2 transparent and light. International and domestic artists perform here. Check the website for details.