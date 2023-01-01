Japanese architect Arata Isozaki created the M2, one of two waterfront buildings that house Thessaloniki's high-brow music scene. It's a strikingly contemporary structure with impeccably simple geometry, using glass, stone and steel, and making the most of the city's sea views and natural light. The neighbouring M1 is a red-brick structure; yet the two work oddly together, the M1 solid and dense and the M2 transparent and light. International and domestic artists perform here. Check the website for details.
Thessaloniki Concert Hall
Thessaloniki
