One of the most respected modern-art institutions in Greece, MOMus grew from an initial bequest of 30 modern masterpieces in 1979, and now exhibits over 2000 examples of painting, sculpture, photography and other visual art. While Greek artists such as Opi Zouni and Angelos Skourtis are given plenty of attention, there are many treasures from other countries and schools. A rich program of temporary shows augments the permanent collection.