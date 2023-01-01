Museum of Byzantine Culture

This fascinating museum has plenty of treasures to please Byzantine buffs, plus simple explanations to introduce this long-lived empire and its culture to total beginners. More than 3000 Byzantine objects, including mosaics, intriguing tomb paintings, icons, jewellery and glassware, are showcased with characterful asides about daily life. You'll be confidently discerning early-Christian from late-Byzantine icons in no time. Temporary exhibitions might focus on anything from satirical maps to the work of Cretan writer and mystic Nikos Kazantzakis.

Combined tickets to this museum, the Archaeological Museum, White Tower, Roman Forum and Galerian Complex-Arched Hall, valid for three days, are €15/8.