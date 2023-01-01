Thessaloniki's New Waterfront is evidence that architecture can improve urban life through intelligent redesign of the space in which it is lived. Recipient of numerous awards for its architects Prodromos Nikiforidis and Bernard Cuomo, this 3.5km walkway extends from the White Tower to the Thessaloniki Concert Hall. Completed in 2013, it has been embraced by Thessalonikans with absolute delight as the perfect place to promenade, rollerblade, bike, play, eat ice cream or just enjoy peripatetic conversation.

Previously a poorly maintained space that was largely inaccessible and unattractive, the waterfront now has a bicycle path along the entire walkway, and an arbour of 660 umbrella pine trees, serving as shade from the midday sun; waterjet fountains entertain the little ones, and there are numerous quiet spots to relax while watching the sea and the beautiful peaks of Mt Olympus in the distance. You will find it packed with locals on a daily basis. The popular Umbrellas installation by Yorgos Zongolopoulos is much photographed.