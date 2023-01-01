South of the Rotunda on Egnatia, the Arch of Galerius (AD 303) celebrates the eponymous emperor's victory over the Persians in martial scenes carved into the marble panels that face its masonry core. Known locally as Kamara, this landmark is also the city's main meeting spot. The Arch originally had four main and four supporting pillars, with eight gates and arches, and a dome – only two of the central arches and one supporting arch can be seen today.

It was part of the Galerius Complex, linking the Rotunda to the north and the palace to the southwest. The Via Egnatia, a major east–west artery of the Roman Empire, once passed beneath the arch.