Bey Hammam was built in 1444, making it Thessaloniki’s oldest Turkish bathhouse and reputedly the largest remaining in Greece. Externally squat and impressive, with a larger and more ornate section for men and a separate one for women, the 'Baths of Paradise' are only opened when cultural events are held here.

