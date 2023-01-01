Church of the Panagia Achiropiitos

This basilica-style 5th-century Byzantine church, built over Roman baths and one of the oldest in Greece, has notable mosaics and frescoes. The name, meaning ‘made without hands’, refers to a miraculous 12th-century appearance of an icon of the Virgin. The first of Thessaloniki's churches to be transformed into a mosque under Ottoman rule, its transition is marked by a marble column on the western side bearing the inscription 'Sultan Murad Conquered Thessaloniki in 833', recounting Murad II's victory in 1430.