Modern Turkey’s illustrious founder, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881–1938), was born here. Along with displays tracing Atatürk's life and career you'll see numerous original furnishings, clothing and memorabilia (some supplied from Atatürk's mausoleum in İstanbul, but most belonging in situ). Built in 1870 and gifted to Turkey in 1935, the house is part of the Turkish Consulate complex.