Plateia Aristotelous

Built after the great fire of 1917, this is where Thessaloniki looked away from its Ottoman and Byzantine past towards modernity, aspiring to the planned urbanity of grand European capitals. Imagined and designed by French architect Ernest Hébrard, the idea was that this central square would serve the citizens' need for leisure, commerce and wonderful sea views. Two main buildings envelop the square, Electra Palace Hotel and Olympion cinema, both built in the 1950s, and both utterly grandiose.