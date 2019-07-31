Stretching from the Pindos Mountains to the Aegean Sea, the region of Thessaly occupies much of east-central Greece. Always a crucial centre of civilization, the fertile and river-fed Thessalian plain supported two of Europe’s earliest Neolithic settlements, Sesklo and Dimini. These days it holds several likeable cities, including Trikala and Larissa, but is most renowned for being the home to two of Greece’s most compelling scenic attractions: the towering, monastery-capped rock columns of Meteora, and the lush, wooded sea-view slopes of the Pelion Peninsula.