Meteora & Thessaly

Stretching from the Pindos Mountains to the Aegean Sea, the region of Thessaly occupies much of east-central Greece. Always a crucial centre of civilization, the fertile and river-fed Thessalian plain supported two of Europe’s earliest Neolithic settlements, Sesklo and Dimini. These days it holds several likeable cities, including Trikala and Larissa, but is most renowned for being the home to two of Greece’s most compelling scenic attractions: the towering, monastery-capped rock columns of Meteora, and the lush, wooded sea-view slopes of the Pelion Peninsula.

Explore Meteora & Thessaly

  • Moni Agias Triados

    Of all the Meteora monasteries, Moni Agias Triados, which featured in the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, feels the most remote. A long down-then…

  • Moni Agias Varvaras Rousanou

    Dramatically perched atop a steep pinnacle and accessed via a high narrow wooden bridge, Rousanou convent has an intimate atmosphere. Its small community…

  • M

    Moni Agiou Nikolaou

    The 15th-century Moni Agiou Nikolaou is the first monastery you reach from Kastraki, 1km from the village square. Many visitors, keen to press on to the…

  • M

    Moni Megalou Meteorou

    The Meteora’s largest monastery looks down on Kastraki from the highest rock in the valley (613m). Founded by St Athanasios in the 14th century, it grew…

  • T

    Theophilos Museum

    This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…

  • M

    Moni Varlaam

    Beside the road a few hundred metres short of Moni Megalou Meteorou, Moni Varlaam was first occupied by the hermit Varlaam around 1350. It’s now…

  • M

    Museum of Hellenic Culture

    This enjoyable museum focuses on a beautifully displayed collection of antiquarian books, from versions of Aesop’s Fables to a 1567 edition of Homer. The…

  • D

    Diachronic Museum of Larissa

    Filled with exquisite artefacts that range from stone arrowheads and Neolithic effigies to ancient Greek tombstones and 19th-century wall paintings,…

  • D

    Dimini

    The remains of a walled Neolithic settlement, where perhaps 250 people lived 7000 years ago, stand atop a low mound just north of the village of Dimini,…

