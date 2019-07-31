Of all the Meteora monasteries, Moni Agias Triados, which featured in the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, feels the most remote. A long down-then…
Meteora & Thessaly
Stretching from the Pindos Mountains to the Aegean Sea, the region of Thessaly occupies much of east-central Greece. Always a crucial centre of civilization, the fertile and river-fed Thessalian plain supported two of Europe’s earliest Neolithic settlements, Sesklo and Dimini. These days it holds several likeable cities, including Trikala and Larissa, but is most renowned for being the home to two of Greece’s most compelling scenic attractions: the towering, monastery-capped rock columns of Meteora, and the lush, wooded sea-view slopes of the Pelion Peninsula.
- Moni Agias Triados
Of all the Meteora monasteries, Moni Agias Triados, which featured in the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, feels the most remote. A long down-then…
- Moni Agias Varvaras Rousanou
Dramatically perched atop a steep pinnacle and accessed via a high narrow wooden bridge, Rousanou convent has an intimate atmosphere. Its small community…
- MMoni Agiou Nikolaou
The 15th-century Moni Agiou Nikolaou is the first monastery you reach from Kastraki, 1km from the village square. Many visitors, keen to press on to the…
- MMoni Megalou Meteorou
The Meteora’s largest monastery looks down on Kastraki from the highest rock in the valley (613m). Founded by St Athanasios in the 14th century, it grew…
- TTheophilos Museum
This inconspicuous and faded mansion in little Anakasia preserves fanciful and colourful murals by Theofilos Hatzimihail (1866–1934). A wandering self…
- MMoni Varlaam
Beside the road a few hundred metres short of Moni Megalou Meteorou, Moni Varlaam was first occupied by the hermit Varlaam around 1350. It’s now…
- MMuseum of Hellenic Culture
This enjoyable museum focuses on a beautifully displayed collection of antiquarian books, from versions of Aesop’s Fables to a 1567 edition of Homer. The…
- DDiachronic Museum of Larissa
Filled with exquisite artefacts that range from stone arrowheads and Neolithic effigies to ancient Greek tombstones and 19th-century wall paintings,…
- DDimini
The remains of a walled Neolithic settlement, where perhaps 250 people lived 7000 years ago, stand atop a low mound just north of the village of Dimini,…
