Alone in the far northern corner of the Aegean Sea, save for neighbouring Agios Efstratios, Limnos rewards those who visit with pristine scenery unspoiled by mass tourism, superb sandy beaches, a celebrated winemaking culture and a scenic capital in the shadow of a grand Venetian castle.

Its rugged and treeless western part is reminiscent of the islands much further south, while the gentle agricultural lowlands of the east feel like a piece of Macedonia thrown into the sea. There are a few notable ancient ruins to admire, more than a few flamingos to count during winter migration and a windsurfers' haunt on a distant beach for gliding on the waves.

Explore Limnos

  • E

    East Moudros Military Cemetery

    As if taken from the middle of England, this grassy patch is dotted with memorials to 800 ANZAC and other British Empire soldiers who died of wounds in a…

  • C

    Castle of Myrina

    Myrina’s lonely hilltop kastro (castle) dates from the 13th century and occupies a headland that divides the town from its popular beach. The ruins of the…

  • S

    Sanctuary of the Kabeiroi

    A beautifully desolate clifftop site, the Sanctuary of the Kabeiroi lies at the northern tip of remote Tigani Bay. The worship of the Kabeiroi gods here…

  • C

    Chapel of Zoodochos Pigi

    This hilltop late-Byzantine church built next to a holy-water spring wouldn't be such an outstanding attraction if not for its scenic observation point…

  • P

    Poliohni

    On the southeast coast, Poliohni is considered the first prehistoric settlement in the Aegean and – allegedly – the first example of constituted democracy…

  • A

    Archaeological Museum

    Myrina’s fine neoclassical mansion-museum overlooks Romeïkos Gialos Beach and contains 8th- and 7th-century-BC finds from Limnos’ three major sites:…

  • H

    Hephaistia

    Reconstructed and occasionally serving its original purpose after 2500 years of oblivion, this late-5th-century-BC theatre sits on the site of an earlier,…

  • F

    Folklore Museum

    The chair occupied by Winston Churchill during WWI and various village household items are on display in this lovely museum. Phone to enquire about hours.

