Alone in the far northern corner of the Aegean Sea, save for neighbouring Agios Efstratios, Limnos rewards those who visit with pristine scenery unspoiled by mass tourism, superb sandy beaches, a celebrated winemaking culture and a scenic capital in the shadow of a grand Venetian castle.

Its rugged and treeless western part is reminiscent of the islands much further south, while the gentle agricultural lowlands of the east feel like a piece of Macedonia thrown into the sea. There are a few notable ancient ruins to admire, more than a few flamingos to count during winter migration and a windsurfers' haunt on a distant beach for gliding on the waves.