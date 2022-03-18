As if taken from the middle of England, this grassy patch is dotted with memorials to 800 ANZAC and other British Empire soldiers who died of wounds in a…
Limnos
Alone in the far northern corner of the Aegean Sea, save for neighbouring Agios Efstratios, Limnos rewards those who visit with pristine scenery unspoiled by mass tourism, superb sandy beaches, a celebrated winemaking culture and a scenic capital in the shadow of a grand Venetian castle.
Its rugged and treeless western part is reminiscent of the islands much further south, while the gentle agricultural lowlands of the east feel like a piece of Macedonia thrown into the sea. There are a few notable ancient ruins to admire, more than a few flamingos to count during winter migration and a windsurfers' haunt on a distant beach for gliding on the waves.
Explore Limnos
- EEast Moudros Military Cemetery
As if taken from the middle of England, this grassy patch is dotted with memorials to 800 ANZAC and other British Empire soldiers who died of wounds in a…
- CCastle of Myrina
Myrina’s lonely hilltop kastro (castle) dates from the 13th century and occupies a headland that divides the town from its popular beach. The ruins of the…
- SSanctuary of the Kabeiroi
A beautifully desolate clifftop site, the Sanctuary of the Kabeiroi lies at the northern tip of remote Tigani Bay. The worship of the Kabeiroi gods here…
- CChapel of Zoodochos Pigi
This hilltop late-Byzantine church built next to a holy-water spring wouldn't be such an outstanding attraction if not for its scenic observation point…
- PPoliohni
On the southeast coast, Poliohni is considered the first prehistoric settlement in the Aegean and – allegedly – the first example of constituted democracy…
- AArchaeological Museum
Myrina’s fine neoclassical mansion-museum overlooks Romeïkos Gialos Beach and contains 8th- and 7th-century-BC finds from Limnos’ three major sites:…
- HHephaistia
Reconstructed and occasionally serving its original purpose after 2500 years of oblivion, this late-5th-century-BC theatre sits on the site of an earlier,…
- FFolklore Museum
The chair occupied by Winston Churchill during WWI and various village household items are on display in this lovely museum. Phone to enquire about hours.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Limnos.
See
East Moudros Military Cemetery
As if taken from the middle of England, this grassy patch is dotted with memorials to 800 ANZAC and other British Empire soldiers who died of wounds in a…
See
Castle of Myrina
Myrina’s lonely hilltop kastro (castle) dates from the 13th century and occupies a headland that divides the town from its popular beach. The ruins of the…
See
Sanctuary of the Kabeiroi
A beautifully desolate clifftop site, the Sanctuary of the Kabeiroi lies at the northern tip of remote Tigani Bay. The worship of the Kabeiroi gods here…
See
Chapel of Zoodochos Pigi
This hilltop late-Byzantine church built next to a holy-water spring wouldn't be such an outstanding attraction if not for its scenic observation point…
See
Poliohni
On the southeast coast, Poliohni is considered the first prehistoric settlement in the Aegean and – allegedly – the first example of constituted democracy…
See
Archaeological Museum
Myrina’s fine neoclassical mansion-museum overlooks Romeïkos Gialos Beach and contains 8th- and 7th-century-BC finds from Limnos’ three major sites:…
See
Hephaistia
Reconstructed and occasionally serving its original purpose after 2500 years of oblivion, this late-5th-century-BC theatre sits on the site of an earlier,…
See
Folklore Museum
The chair occupied by Winston Churchill during WWI and various village household items are on display in this lovely museum. Phone to enquire about hours.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Limnos
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.